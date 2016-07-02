hhemp.co
HH FLOWER JAR - CBG+HAWAIIAN HAZE
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 17.30%
* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Sativa-dominant hybrid
* Smell - Tropical fruit and flowers with undertones of earthy pine
USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy.
Store in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.
Hawaiian Haze effects
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
