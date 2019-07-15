hhemp.co
HH FLOWER JAR - CBG+LIFTER
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 18.21%
* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Indica-dominant
* Smell - Sweet funk with a hint of lemon
USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy!
Store in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
