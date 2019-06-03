About this product

**Awarded "Best Hemp Flower" in the 2020 CannaCultureCup!**



* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 16.75%

* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Sativa-dominant

* Smell - Sweet cherries, candied apple with earthy undertones



USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.



Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.



Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy!



Store in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.