HH FLOWER JAR - CBG+SOUR SPACE CANDY
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product
**Awarded "Best Hemp Flower" in the 2020 CannaCultureCup!**
* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 16.75%
* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Sativa-dominant
* Smell - Sweet cherries, candied apple with earthy undertones
USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy!
Store in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
