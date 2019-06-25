hhemp.co
HH FLOWER JAR - CBG+SPECIAL SAUCE
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 17.36%
* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Indica-dominant
* Smell - Spice, woody, lemon with a hint of fuel
USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy.
Store in a dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
