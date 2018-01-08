hhemp.co
HH PREROLL - CBG+OG KUSH
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
* 100% Hemp CBG+CBD Flower
* No Seed, No Stem, No Trim, No Filler, No Preservative.
* USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% Total
THC.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
