* 100% Hemp CBG+CBD Flower

* No Seed, No Stem, No Trim, No Filler, No Preservative.

* USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% Total THC.



Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.