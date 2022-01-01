California's favorite cannabis beverage. Expertly-crafted, this fruity hop-flavored sparkling water has no carbs, no calories, and no hangovers! Made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops and everything AbsoluteXtracts knows about cannabis. It’s a hoppy sparkling water that drinks like a beer. All of the fruity and tropical notes from the hops, but without all the other things that can weigh one down. The best of both worlds.