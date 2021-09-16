About this product

Being sinful never felt so good. Enjoy these delectable forbidden fruit terpenes with a wicked combination of Delta-8 and THC-O. Made with a soft matte black finish, our sleek and discreet THC-O + Delta 8 disposables are perfect to take with you anywhere. No need for a battery, these units are ready to go whenever you are!



• Rechargeable with micro-USB charger

• Strain: Forbidden Fruit

• 1 mL of premium cannabinoids - 470mg THC-O, 470mg Delta-8

• Our Delta-8 + THC-O Cartridges contain no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, or any other additives