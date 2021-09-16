About this product

Beware, the space rings are out of this world. Brace yourself before getting on this rocket ship. 🚀 You may end up in a galaxy far, far away.



Hi on Nature Delta 8 gummies are hemp derived and handcrafted in house with professional grade ingredients. We incorporate innovative techniques and diligent quality control to ensure that each candy is properly dosed. Our wide variety of unique gummies are heat resistant and shelf stable. You won't find this level of quality anywhere else!



Our Delta 8 is naturally extracted from Farm Bill compliant hemp.



• Total Delta 8 Content: 2500mg

• Delta 8 Content Per Gummy: 250mg

• Gummies per Pack: 10

• Serving Size: 1/4 gummy

• Container: Resealable Mylar bag

• Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate

• Extraction Material: Farm Bill Compliant Hemp

• Delta-9 THC Content: None detected