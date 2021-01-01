Hi5
Grapefruit Infused Seltzer 5mg
About this product
Grapefruit | Hybrid
"We use a state-of-the-art nano-emulsification process that creates microscopic particles of THC. It's like this - the smaller particles make it easier for your body to absorb and process. So, the effects are felt faster and dissipate quicker, too.
It's a new way of enjoying cannabis in a range of flavors only a seltzer could offer." - Hi5
Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural grapefruit flavor. A Jamaican farmer coined the term "grapefruit in the 1800's for what was previously called "the forbidden fruit". We'll drink to that! All natural flavors, zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten free!
Ingredients: Water, natural flavoring, nano-emulsified cannabis oil, potassium-sorbate, sodium benzoate, citric acid.
Total MG per Package: ~ 5mg
Starting Dose: 1 Container ~ 5mg
Delivery Method: Ingestion
Onset: 5 Min - 15 Min
Duration: 45 Min - 2 Hours
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!