Pomegranate | Hybrid



"We use a state-of-the-art nano-emulsification process that creates microscopic particles of THC. It's like this - the smaller particles make it easier for your body to absorb and process. So, the effects are felt faster and dissipate quicker, too.

It's a new way of enjoying cannabis in a range of flavors only a seltzer could offer." - Hi5



Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and all natural pomegranate flavors. All natural flavors, zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten free!



Ingredients: Water, natural flavoring, nano-emulsified cannabis oil, potassium-sorbate, sodium benzoate, citric acid.



Total MG per Package: ~ 5mg

Starting Dose: 1 Container ~ 5mg

Delivery Method: Ingestion

Onset: 5 Min - 15 Min

Duration: 45 Min - 2 Hours