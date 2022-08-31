About this product
Angelica has the genetics of Hell's OG with 88 G13 Hashplant. The big buds are dense and deliver thick smoke. The delicious mouthwatering flavor profile displays notes of hash, lemon, incense, and notes of menthol. A euphoric high will encase your body and mind for an enchanting experience perfect for any user.
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
