Indica Dominant Hybrid - 85% Indica / 10% Sativa



Bubba Cheese is an indica dominant hybrid strain (85% indica/5% sativa/10% ruderalis) strain created through crossing the classic (UK Cheese X Bubba Kush) with another unknown ruderalis strain. Infamous for its glorious autoflowering tendencies, Bubba Cheese is the perfect choice for both patients and growers alike. This gorgeous strain packs a moderate high that's perfect for all levels of experience, with light-hearted effects that are perfect for easing social anxiety and getting you chatting with ease. You'll feel lifted and happy throughout the duration of this high, with a sense of giddy euphoria that quickly transforms to a giggly state, leaving you laughing at anything and everything around you as you kick back. Bubba Cheese is said to be perfect for treating chronic fatigue, depression, insomnia, chronic stress and mood swings. This bud has a spicy cheesy flavor with a touch of fruitiness upon exhale. The aroma is of spicy pungent cheese with a hint of herbs and fruits as the nugs are broken apart and burned. Bubba Cheese buds have small piecey rounded neon green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of frosty white chunky crystal trichomes.

