Bubba Kush Cali is a potent Indica dominant strain created by crossing the classic Bubba Kush and Cali Kush. Bubba Kush Cali has a sweet aroma and a strong earthy aftertaste. With a standard THC content of 18%-22% people who have used Bubba Kush Cali report a lucid relaxing head high with a long lasting, numbing physical high.
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
