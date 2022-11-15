About this product
Originally bread in Spain, Critical plus is an evenly balanced hybrid of Big Bud and Skunk.
It has a deeply pungent aroma inherited from its skunk lineage as well as a mellowness from its Indica Big Bud parent. Critical plus produces an uplifting effect and usually yields a 15%-21% THC content.
It has a deeply pungent aroma inherited from its skunk lineage as well as a mellowness from its Indica Big Bud parent. Critical plus produces an uplifting effect and usually yields a 15%-21% THC content.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549