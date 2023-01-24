About this product
Our HiBuddy Pre-Roll packs come in 3 sizes, giving patients a variety of options for any occasion! A 12 pack of .25g Pre-rolls, a 6 pack of .5g Pre-Rolls, and a 3 pack of 1g Pre-rolls. We have all size packs available with Strain Specific and Variety pack options!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549