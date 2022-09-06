About this product
Dr. Who is a potent Indica dominant hybrid that was created by crossing Timewreck with Mad Scientist. Dr. Who hosts a strong berry smell with a spicy pungent flavor. With an average THC content of 18%-21% Dr. Who is the perfect strain for any level smoker. Users have reported a relaxing euphoric head high with a relaxing long lasting physical body high.
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
