French Cookies is a light Sativa dominant hybrid strain that was created through the reverse of the classic strain Platinum Cookies. Generally French Cookies yields between a 15%-23% THC content, providing an energetic focused high for its users. With a spiced peppery aroma and sweet nutty taste, French cookies is perfect for any enthusiast.
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
