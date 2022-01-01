Infused honey is a more gentle, healthier alternative to smoking. To ensure top quality products for our patients, our THC infused honey is scientifically tested for potency. Our delicious honey is 100% pure, Arizona honey that has not been altered or filtered, leaving all the important enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants behind. It has several methods of consumption; eaten by itself, spread onto morning toast, or stirred into a hot beverage.