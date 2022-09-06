About this product
Huckleberry’s is an evenly distributed hybrid. Although the genetics are still up for debate, the sweet berry smell suggests it is a descendent of the blueberry strain. With an average THC content of 17%-20% Huckleberry boasts a strong fruity aroma with a sweet earthy flavor. Users have reported that after using Huckleberry they were left with a calming relaxed head high with a long lasting physical body high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549