About this product
Huckleberry’s is an evenly distributed hybrid. Although the genetics are still up for debate, the sweet berry smell suggests it is a descendent of the blueberry strain. With an average THC content of 17%-20% Huckleberry boasts a strong fruity aroma with a sweet earthy flavor. Users have reported that after using Huckleberry they were left with a calming relaxed head high with a long lasting physical body high.
About this strain
A flavorful rendition of The Cough, Huckleberry Cough folds in genetics from Oregon Huckleberry to create a balanced hybrid with skunky, tart, and sweet aromas. Most consumers will find its effects to be soothing for both body and mind, making it an exceptional strain to keep on-hand for particularly stressful days.
Huckleberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
