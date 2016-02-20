A sativa from Sensi Seeds, Northern Lights #5 x Haze is a vigorous strain bred to improve upon Haze’s flowering time and bud structure. With zesty flavors of pungent spice, this 70% sativa delivers an invigorating cerebral buzz that seems to boost sensory awareness. Though the indica in her shines through in density and growth stature, this strain carefully preserves an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use.