About this strain
A sativa from Sensi Seeds, Northern Lights #5 x Haze is a vigorous strain bred to improve upon Haze’s flowering time and bud structure. With zesty flavors of pungent spice, this 70% sativa delivers an invigorating cerebral buzz that seems to boost sensory awareness. Though the indica in her shines through in density and growth stature, this strain carefully preserves an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use.
Northern Lights #5 x Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!