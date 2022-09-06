About this product
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
