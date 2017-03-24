About this strain
Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.
Pineapple Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
