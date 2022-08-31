About this product
Poison Princess is a cross between the classic Durban Poison and Cinderella 99. Being a potent sativa strain Poison Princess is known for its Energetic, Euphoric effects. It Boasts a hoppy citrus flavor and is easily recognizable by its bright yellow hairs. People who have tried Poison Princess say that it has aided in relieving stress, chronic pain, and depression.
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
