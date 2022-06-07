About this product
Super Silver Haze X Aliendog Cherry is a potent evenly balanced hybrid. With a THC potency of between 16%-24% SSH X ADC provides its users with a euphoric, creative head high for its users. Being high in myrcene, limonene, and linalool Super Silver Haze X Aliendog boasts a strong citrusy smell with a sweet peppery after taste.
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
