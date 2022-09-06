About this product
Terp Smoothie is a beautiful Sativa dominant hybrid. Boasting an average of 19%-25% THC potency Terp Smoothie has proven to be a heavy hitter. High in limonine, nerolidol, and phillandrene Terp Smoothie provides a citrusy berry flavor and aroma. Users who have smoked this flower say that it provides a fun, creative high that is good for any social setting.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549