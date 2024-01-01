HIGH 9INE is a BEVERAGE LIKE NO OTHER! Opulent taste delivered by Real Fruit Juices. RELAX with 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in each 12oz serving from smooth and delicious hemp infused honey. You will not find even a hint of herbal aroma or taste, only pure natural juice. HIGH 9INE provides you the choice to add a boost of energy with select flavors each containing 200mg of caffeine per 12oz serving. The addition of caffeine is great for those who are using THC for their aches and pains, but still need to stay focused and function. If you are a late-night sleep aid THC connoisseur or are unable to consume caffeine. Don't worry all flavors are also available non-caffeinated. HYDRATE with electrolyte rich coconut water in every can. If you are not a fan of the taste of coconut water, we get it. HIGH 9INE utilizes coconut water for its hydration and nutritional benefits only and has blended away the taste of coconut water with the juices and honey. REVITALIZE with Organic Food-Based Vitamins from shitake mushrooms, oranges, bananas and papayas. The abundance of vitamins is not only good for and need by all of us, but in the caffeinated flavors, the natural vitamins also work to prevent caffeine related crashes and jitters. HIGH 9INE contains no added sugars and is not carbonated to prevent bloating. Being non-carbonated also allows you to consume at your own pace. Do not worry about HIGH 9INE going flat or losing taste. More importantly take your time exploring how much HIGH 9INE and over what period of time is right for your needs and purpose. Put half a can in the fridge for later and do not worry about losing taste because the last sip will taste as good as the first. If you prefer carbonated drinks, there is an easy solution. HIGH 9INE utilizes Real Fruit Juices and Extracts so you can pour a can in a soda stream and get ready to enjoy bubbly perfection. The real fruit juice provides you with amazing flexibility including the ability to make your favorite THC mocktail or even adult cocktail. HIGH 9INE truly is a BEVERAGE LIKE NO OTHER. Cheers To Your Health!

Show more