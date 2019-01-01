 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

High AF Clothing

Welcome to the T-Shirt Smoke Shop

About High AF Clothing

Why do so many stoner shirts suck? This is the question we asked ourselves in 2015, and thus, the High AF brand was born. High AF is a stoner clothing brand that displays art based on items you would commonly find in smoke shops. Our t-shirt designs incorporate pop culture in a distinct artistic style that is easy to recognize; with bold outlines, and trademark X's. All designs are drawn by hand, and can't be found anywhere else. We strive to maintain a brand that not only represents the cannabis community, but can also be a gateway for the less informed. Plus our shirts don't suck.