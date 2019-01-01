High AF Clothing
Welcome to the T-Shirt Smoke Shop
About High AF Clothing
Why do so many stoner shirts suck? This is the question we asked ourselves in 2015, and thus, the High AF brand was born. High AF is a stoner clothing brand that displays art based on items you would commonly find in smoke shops. Our t-shirt designs incorporate pop culture in a distinct artistic style that is easy to recognize; with bold outlines, and trademark X's. All designs are drawn by hand, and can't be found anywhere else. We strive to maintain a brand that not only represents the cannabis community, but can also be a gateway for the less informed. Plus our shirts don't suck.