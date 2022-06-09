About this product
Grab some concentrated relief for what ails you!
Our Clinical Strength Relief Stick packs a punch in a portable container. Plus, you can apply it without getting your hands sticky. That comes in handy when you’re wearing gloves, eating Cheetos, or watching Finger Painting with Bob Ross on YouTube.
Our Clinical Strength Relief Stick packs a punch in a portable container. Plus, you can apply it without getting your hands sticky. That comes in handy when you’re wearing gloves, eating Cheetos, or watching Finger Painting with Bob Ross on YouTube.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!