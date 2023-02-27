Boy, am I glad to CBD you!



This rich, hydrating lotion feels smooth to the touch and never leaves an oily residue behind. Loaded with 1200 mg of CBD cannabinoids, this lotion combines the power of full-spectrum extract with silky hydration. The ginger white tea scent is refreshing and delicate. We include mango butter, shea butter, safflower oil, and a few other goodies to moisturize skin and fight free radicals without clogging pores. Available in an airless 100 ml (3.5 oz) bottle.

Show more