Full-spectrum extract meets refreshing eucalyptus. Two plant-based powerhouses for twice the fun!



Ever wonder why koalas look so relaxed? We love the natural, refreshing powers of eucalyptus so much, we made a balm about it! Our high potency Eucalyptus Balm packs 1000 mg of CBD into a 2 oz jar. This balm feels richer than lotion but just as smooth, providing slow absorption for long-lasting relief. Pro-tip: Try putting this balm on under your socks before bed. In the morning, your feet might just feel like the balm-diggity.

