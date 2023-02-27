The smoothest, softest, biscotti-est lip balm ever.



Trivia question: Have you ever seen a bumblebee with chapped lips? Aha! We didn’t think so. We channeled the wisdom of the friendly bumblebee to craft our lip balm. Our formula combines hydrating ingredients like beeswax with a powerful kick of full-spectrum extract. Here at HDP, we love the sweet scent and smooth texture. Fair warning—you might have to get one for every bag, pocket, and car console so you’re never without again.

