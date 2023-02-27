Made for people who keep going and going. Made for you.
Maybe some folks like their tinctures with only a handful of cannabinoids. We’ve never met those folks. That’s why this supremely powerful tincture packs 5000 mg of CBD into a 50 mL bottle. Revive is our most potent tincture, made for anyone who needs strong, long-lasting relief. It has a subtle toffee flavor, and we think it tastes great in your morning coffee.
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!