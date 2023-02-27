You had me at aloe.



Thousands of years ago, Egyptian pharaohs called aloe the “Plant of Immortality.” We’re pretty sure we’re not immortal yet (no one in the HDP office is willing to test it), but we do know that our aloe gel provides the cooling, soothing relief we need after a long day in the sun. We formulated our gel with argan oil, which is thought to provide relief for achy, irritated skin. And the blood orange scent is as bright and summery as a poolside cocktail. So go on, stay in the sun too long! We dare you!

Show more