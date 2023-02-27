You deserve to feel good. That’s why we made our ultra-pure, ultra-smooth Higher Love Massage Oil. Formulated with clean ingredients you can trust, this product blends 800 milligrams of CBD with the natural goodness of coconut oil. If you like giving (or getting) back rubs, this product is your new best friend. It’s also a great pick for intimate use—who said the course of true love never did run smoothly?
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!