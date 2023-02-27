All you need is Higher Love.



You deserve to feel good. That’s why we made our ultra-pure, ultra-smooth Higher Love Massage Oil. Formulated with clean ingredients you can trust, this product blends 800 milligrams of CBD with the natural goodness of coconut oil. If you like giving (or getting) back rubs, this product is your new best friend. It’s also a great pick for intimate use—who said the course of true love never did run smoothly?

Show more