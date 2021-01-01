About this product

Not feeling quite yourself? Get the ball rolling again! Our transdermal roller ball, which blends full-spectrum cannabis with blood orange essential oil, menthol, and eucalyptus oil, was crafted with the deepest, hardest to reach aches and pains in mind. It’s a portable, clean, and discreet way to apply cannabis to the skin. And heads up—this product was designed to be transdermal, which means that unlike our other topicals, it may make you feel slightly high.