Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
