Blue Sugar Cookies is a hybrid created through crossing the insanely delicious Blueberry (indica) X Sugar Cookies (hybrid) strains. With a super potent 24% average THC level and an addictive flavor, Blue Sugar Cookies is one treat that you’ll want to indulge in again and again and again. Blue Sugar Cookies has a sweet nutty flavor with a pungent berry kush taste and hints of sweet smooth earth upon exhale. The aroma is very pungent and aromatic with a kushy earthy overtone with an almost skunky nutty scent accented by sweet berries that’s released as the nugs are broken apart and burned. Blue Sugar Cookies buds have lumpy dense forest green nugs with bright blue undertones, light amber hairs, and a frosty thick coating of tiny milky crystal trichomes. The Blue Sugar Cookies high is just as amazing as its taste, with dreamy uplifted effects that are perfect for giving you a burst of energy when you need it during the day. The high starts with a cerebral onset that bursts into your mind with an influx of energy and a feeling of complete relaxation. This state can prove to be overwhelming to some users, making Blue Sugar Cookies one to avoid if you suffer from even the slightest hint of anxiety.



