About this strain
Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
