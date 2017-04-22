About this strain
Kona Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!