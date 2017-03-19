Pink Lemonade is an indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing Purple Kush X Lemon Skunk X an unknown strain. Even with the secrecy about its exact heritage, Pink Lemonade is one tasty bud that’s a favorite of indica lovers all over. Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of sour earth accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused, although easily distracted at times. As your mood builds, you energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity. With these effects and its high 17-22% THC level, Pink Lemonade is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines, and chronic stress. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hairs and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystals.



