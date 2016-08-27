About this product
Fruity, Sweet
Vanilla Highlights
SENSATION
Giggly Happiness
Creative, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Spawn from Afghani and Big Bud, Afghan Big Bud (or Big Bud Afghani) is characterized as a large plant with broad leaves and thick stems. It has a dense appearance, similar to Big Bud, and maintains the taste of Afghani, resulting in the best of both worlds. The effects come relatively quick but usually dissipate under two hours.
Afghan Big Bud effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with