Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Alien Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Highlights
Hint of Vanilla

SENSATION
Relaxing Happiness
Calming Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G HYBRID Flower

Alien Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Gastrointestinal disorder
8% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!