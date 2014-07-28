About this product
Herbal, Pine
Chemical, Citrus
SENSATION
Euphoric, Cerebral
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Alien Dawg, also known as "Alien Dog," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects. Alien Dawg is 40% indica and 60% sativa.
