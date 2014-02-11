About this product
Sweetly Floral & Berry
Pungent Pine
SENSATION
Cerebral Euphoria
Uplifted & Lazy Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Alpha OG
Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain.
Alpha OG effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.