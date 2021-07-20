About this product
Fruity, Apple & Vanilla
Cheesy & Herbal
SENSATION
Euphoria & Creativity
Body Sedation & Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with