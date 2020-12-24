About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruit, Sour
Sweet Apple
SENSATION
Focused, Creative
Giggly, Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Fruit, Sour
Sweet Apple
SENSATION
Focused, Creative
Giggly, Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Apple Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Apple Sherbet. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Apple Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.