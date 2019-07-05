Loading…
Banana Punch (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by High Garden
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Pineapple & Banana
Banana & Sour Citrus

SENSATION
Creeping Euphoria
Focused & Body Calm

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID

About this strain

Picture of Banana Punch
Banana Punch

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

Banana Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!