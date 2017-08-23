Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Blueberry Haze (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

HybridTHC 17%CBD
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Tart Blueberry

SENSATION
Cerebral Stimulation
Creative Energy

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID

Blueberry Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!